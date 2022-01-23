Deepika Padukone Shares Stunning Video In A Red Latex Dress

Deepika Padukone posted this. (Image courtesy: )

Deepika Padukone raises the bar each time she appears on-screen. Even off-screen, the star sets goals in terms of fashion and style. Giving us an example of this, Deepika Padukone recently had the Internet staring at her in awe when she stepped out – or rather stayed in – for the virtual trailer launch of her film, Gehraiyaan in a glamorous look. The actress was seen in a red faux leather bodycon dress designed by Milo Maria. The ensemble, even worn by the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, was matched with a pair of red stilettos. And if we weren't already in love with her, Deepika Padukone made a million hearts flutter as she grooved and strutted in the dress in a video on Instagram.

Sharing the video in which she is seen posing and smiling for the camera, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Wannabe Red Hot Chilli Pepper…” Fans of the actress could not stop praising how lovely she looks in the video.

Before she dropped the video, Deepika Padukone also shared a bunch of images of her rocking the ensemble like a true superstar. She let the stunning pictures do all the talking by just dropping a chilli emoji in the caption.

Replying to the post, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a fire emoji.

The trailer of Gehraiyaan received a warm response from fans across the world. Deepika Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh, could not stop raving about how amazing the trailer and Deepika Padukone looked. Sharing a still of Deepika Padukone from the film, he wrote, “My baby girl lookin like a Fazillion bucks.” He further added, “Moody, sexy and intense! Domestic noir? Sign me up.”

He also praised the other cast members of the film and said, “All the favs Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa.” Ranveer Singh has worked with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gully Boy and Dhairya Karwa in 83. The actor also referred to Naseeruddin Shah as "Naseer the legend” and wrote, “Produced by the sexiest of them all,” referring to Karan Johar, who is directing Ranveer Singh in Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Ananya Panday also treated fans to a behind-the-scenes image with Deepika Padukone. The picture features the two actresses staring straight into the lens. Ananya Panday explained their look in the caption and wrote, “Our ‘have you seen the Gehraiyaan trailer yet?' face."

Did you get a chance to watch the trailer of Gehraiyaan yet? Tell us in the comments below