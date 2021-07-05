Inside 'Chapter 1' Of Alia Bhatt's Darlings Diaries. Pics Here

Alia Bhatt at Darling script reading (courtesy redchilliesent)

Hello there, Darlings. Alia Bhatt is rather busy these days with her debut production venture, a film titled Darlings. On Monday, her production team put together a few photos from the film's script reading session and shared them on Instagram. Eternal Sunshine, Alia's production house, described the script reading session as: "Chapter 1: Introduction," and then shared little bit about the film "Yeh comedy thodi dark hai (This comedy is dark one)." The photos are behind-the-scenes moments from Alia Bhatt's script reading session with her co-stars Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Verma. Oh, so that's what a room full of Darlings look like!

The schedule of Darlings began earlier this week when Alia Bhatt checked into Instagram with an emotional post: "I don't know what it is... a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. I dream all night about messing up my lines... become jumpy... reach set 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away... and it shouldn't - because being nervous... and feeling unsure means you really really care."

Alia Bhatt had shared the big news about her next production venture with a surprise post, writing: "This one's special. Announcing Darlings, my first ever production under Eternal Sunshine, in association with my favourite Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment." Darlings will be made in collaboration with the Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan are co-stars of the movie Dear Zindagi.

Apart from Darlings, Alia Bhatt co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra. Her line-up of films also includes SS Rajamouli's much talked about RRR, in which she works with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. RRR marks Alia Bhatt's south cinema debut. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi casts Alia Bhatt as a mafia queen.