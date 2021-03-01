Alia Bhatt Is Now A Producer. Her First Film Is Titled Darlings

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights "Let us tell you tales," wrote Alia

"Warm and fuzzy tales," she added

Eternal Sunshine is the name of her production house

Actress Alia Bhatt has added a feather to her cap - the 27-year-old star has started her own production house titled Eternal Sunshine Productions. Her first production will be made in collaboration with the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment and is titled Darlings. It will star Alia herself, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Alia's Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma. "I am so happy to announce... production," Alia Bhatt wrote in her post announcing her new banner, "Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales." In the comments, Alia's Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Congratulations."

Read Alia's production house announcement here:

In her next post, Alia wrote, "This one's special. Announcing Darlings, my first ever production under Eternal Sunshine, in association with my favourite Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment." SRK and Alia co-starred in the film Dear Zindagi. Darlings is described as a dark comedy. "Whatta cast," commented Alia's Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. Her best friend Akansha Ranjan wrote, "Finally."

Alia Bhatt, daughter of actress Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, made her debut in the Karan Johar-directed 2012 film Student Of The Year. She has juggled commercial films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States and Shaandaar with acclaimed fare such as Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab and Kapoor & Sons. Alia was last seen in the poorly-received 2020 film Sadak 2, directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt as a sequel to his Nineties hit Sadak.

Alia Bhatt, who is dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, has an eventful 2021 lined up. In addition to wedding rumours, she has three major films releasing - Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.