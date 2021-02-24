Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser: Alia Bhatt As Mafia Queen Is The Fear And Strength Of Kamathipura

Alia Bhatt in a still from Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser (courtesy YouTube)

The Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser, shared on Wednesday, is Alia Bhatt's gift birthday gift to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "Happy Birthday Sir... I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday. Presenting a part of my heart and soul. Meet... Gangu," Alia wrote in her note to Sanjay Leela Bhansali while sharing the teaser on Twitter. Alia Bhatt plays the titular role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The character Alia Bhatt portrays - Gangubai Kathiawadi - was a sex worker in Mumbai's Kamathipura, who was pushed into prostitution at an early age. She became synonymous with power and strength for her inspiring journey as the head of a brothel and a political leader of Kamathipura.

"Strength. Power. Fear," is how Sanjay Leela Bhansali had described Alia Bhatt's character and teaser intensifies the concept. The Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser begins with a glimpse of Alia Bhatt as the source of light in the Kamathipura. "Gangu chand thi, aur chand hi rahegi," says Alia Bhatt. Soon, we are introduced to Gangubai's rough and tough mantra: "Live with dignity. Don't be afraid of anybody - neither the police, nor the MLA or ministers or anybody." The teaser features glimpses of Gangubai's early life as a sex worker and wraps with Gangubai being elected as the President of Kamathipura.

Watch the powerful teaser of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi here:

Karan Johar, who launched Alia Bhatt in Bollywood, couldn't contain his excitement as he tweeted: "With Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali working together, it's bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen!"

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film has booked July 30 as the release date.