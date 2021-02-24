Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Gets A Shout Out From Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra And Other Stars

Alia Bhatt in a still from the teaser. (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The teaser of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' released on Wednesday

"I'm so proud of you my friend," tweeted Priyanka Chopra

"So looking forward to it," wrote Akshay Kumar

The teaser of Alia Bhatt's new project Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, released on Wednesday and it has been trending big time on social media. This is the story of what Alia Bhatt's co-stars and friends from the film industry have to say about the teaser. Shah Rukh Khan, who co-starred with Alia in Dear Zindagi, tweeted: "I always look forward to your work as an actor 'little one'. And this one seems extremely special....And you...So Gangsta! All my love and wishes for the film." Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh were also all praises for Alia Bhatt.

Read SRK's tweet here:

I always look forward to your work as an actor 'little one'. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08https://t.co/ZPIIfWGQYs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 24, 2021

Priyanka Chopra, who has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani, wrote: "Alia! I'm so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay Sir and team."

Alia!!!! I'm so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team.@aliaa08@bhansali_produchttps://t.co/sD8MtbVpYy — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2021

Reacting to the film's teaser, Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Gangubai Kathiawadi! Had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I'd heard it...the teaser only adds to it! Alia along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it."

#GangubaiKathiawadi...had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I'd heard it...the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it https://t.co/BVwyMxYFio — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 24, 2021

Karan Johar, who gave Alia Bhatt her Bollywood break with Student Of The Year, wrote: "With Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali working together, it's bound to be magical... What a brilliant teaser! Super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen."

https://t.co/gxkk2I3UeW With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it's bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! @bhansaliProductions #GangubaiKathiawadi — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 24, 2021

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram profile, Alia's Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh wrote: "Gangu to chand hai, chand rahegi."

The film which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role, is slated for a July 30 release in cinemas. It will clash with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam at the box office.