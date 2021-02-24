Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt's Film To Clash With Prabhas' Radhe Shyam At The Box Office

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia in a still from teaser. (courtesy YouTube)

The much-awaited teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi released on the filmmaker's birthday on Wednesday. The film which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role, is slated for a July 30 release in cinemas, the makers revealed. However, it won't be the only big film to hit the screens that month. Prabhas' next project Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde, is also slated for July 30 release, which means that both the big films will have a clash at the box office. Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier slated to release on September 11, 2020. However, the film' shooting and production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown last year.

Alia Bhatt announced the film's release date on Wednesday morning by sharing this poster.

Gangubai Kathiawadi showcases the story of mafia queen Gangubai Kathiawadi and it will be Alia's first project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress was supposed to work with the filmmaker in a film titled Inshallah, co-starring Salman Khan. However, it got shelved.

The makers of Radhe Shyam released the film's teaser on Valentine's Day this year.

Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam marks Pooja Hegde and Prabhas' first film together. The film also features Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan and it is expected to hit screens on July 30 this year. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations, the film will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the film will be presented by T-Series.