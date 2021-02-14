Radhe Shyam Teaser: On Valentine's Day, A Glimpse Of Prabhas And Pooja Hegde's Dreamy Love Story

Prabhas in a still from Radhe Shyam teaser (courtesy actorprabhas)

As promised, Prabhas shared the teaser of his much anticipated movie Radhe Shyam on Valentine's Day. The Radhe Shyam teaser offers a glimpse of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's dream-like love story. The trailer begins with Prabhas calling out to the love of her life in a crowded train station. As the crowd clears, Pooja Hegde, clearly blushing, can be seen walking towards Prabhas, revealing she's the titular "Radhe" to Prabhas' "Shyam". The Radhe Shyam teaser also features a conversation between the adorable couple. "Apne aap ko Romeo samajhte ho?," says Pooja Hegde when Prabhas replies he is not the regular fairy tale lover: "Usne pyaar ke liye jaan di thi... main uss type ka nahi hoon."

Watch the Radhe Shyam magic unfold here:

Just ahead of Valentine's Day, Prabhas reminded his fans that something special is all set to arrive on social media on February 14 and he wrote: "See you all on Valentine's Day for a glimpse of Radhe Shyam."

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's first look from the film was released last year, when the Internet went into a tizzy. Here's how Prabhas and Pooja Hegde had painted the Internet red with their Radhe Shyam first look:

Radhe Shyam marks Pooja Hegde and Prabhas' first film together. The film also features Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan and it is expected to hit screens on July 30 this year. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations, Radhe Shyam will release not only in Hindi but also in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the film will be presented by T-Series.