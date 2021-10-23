Radhe Shyam Teaser: Prabhas As Vikramaditya Is Mystery Personified

Prabhas in a still from the teaser. (courtesy: actorprabhas)

Firstly, a very happy birthday Prabhas. On the occasion of the actor's 42nd birthday on Saturday, the makers of Radhe Shyam shared the film's teaser and it is intriguing in every way. In the teaser, Prabhas features as a character named Vikramaditya, who claims to "know everything" but he won't tell anyone. The teaser has clippings of Prabhas walking in a graveyard as a voiceover plays in the background, where he says, "I know you but no, I won't tell you. I can feel your heartbreak but I won't tell you. I can see your failure but I won't tell you. I can sense your death but no, I will not tell you. " He signs of the teaser with these words: "I know everything yet I won't tell you because its beyond your understanding. I am not Got but I am not one of you either."

Sharing the film's teaser, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam co-star Pooja Hegde wrote in her caption: "Vikramaditya is here to cast his spell and win everyone's heart! Happy birthday to our Vikramaditya. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas."

Radhe Shyammarks Pooja Hegde and Prabhas' first film together. The film also features Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations, Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film is slated to release on January 14, 2022.