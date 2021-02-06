Radhe Shyam Teaser To Release On Valentine's Day

Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. (Image courtesy: uvcreationsofficial)

Highlights Radhe Shyam features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles

Radhe Shyam is a love story

It is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar

Hey guys! The makers of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam will make this Valentine's Day even more special for you by unveiling the teaser of the romantic drama, also starring Pooja Hegde. Pretty excited, right? The makers of the film shared a pre teaser and a new poster of Radhe Shyam on Saturday, announcing that a "glimpse" of the movie will be shared on February 14. In the pre teaser, Prabhas looks love-struck, walking along a lane dressed in a white turtleneck t-shirt, black trousers and a red jacket. "Get ready for the biggest love announcement of the decade! Feb 14, save the date!" read the caption on the pre teaser.

The latest update about Radhe Shyam has left Prabhas fans quite excited. They made "RadheShyamPreTeaser" trend on Twitter since Saturday morning. While many users wrote they "can't wait" for the big announcement, others just expressed their love for the pre teaser.

Check out the pre teaser of Radhe Shyam here:

Radhe Shyam is a love story. Prabhas plays the role of Vikramaditya while Pooja Hegde will feature as Prerna in the film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations.

In October last year, the motion poster of Radhe Shyam was unveiled, featuring Pooja Hegde and Prabhas romancing on a train.

Meanwhile, also check out the first look posters of Prabhas and Pooja from Radhe Shyam:

Radhe Shyam will also feature Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. The film is expected to release this year in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.