Trending: BTS Pics Of Prabhas From The Sets Of Radhe Shyam

In the trending photos, Prabhas can be seen sporting a black jacket

A fan page shared this photo of Prabhas. (Image courtesy: Film_Focuz )

  • Prabhas is currently filming Radhe Shyam
  • His pictures from the set went viral on Tuesday
  • Prabhas co-stars with Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam
Superstar Prabhas occupied a spot on the list of trends on Tuesday after a couple of BTS pictures of him from the sets of his work-in-progress film Radhe Shyamsurfaced on the Internet. The images were clicked during the film's Georgia schedule. In the photos, Prabhas can be seen sporting a black jacket and talking to Radhe Shyam's second unit director Pratishtha Sehgal. In another picture shared by fan clubs, Prabhas can be seen waving at his fans on Radhe Shyam set. A month-long action schedule of Radhe Shyam ended on Tuesday but more on that later.

Check out the trending pictures of Prabhas from the sets of Radhe Shyam here:

On Tuesday, director Radha Krishna Kumar thanked action-stunt director Nick Powel for helping with the action schedule of the film. "1000 people worked nonstop for 100 days to make a 2-year-old dream come to life in a month-long action schedule! We the team thank our action director #nickpowel and his team for making this adventure a never before one #RadheShyam," he wrote in the caption.

On Prabhas' birthday earlier this year, the maker of Radhe Shyam shared the motion poster of the film, which immediately went viral on social media. Take a look:

Meanwhile, also check out Prabhas and lead actress Pooja Hegde's looks from the film:

Radhe Shyam will also feature Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. Produced by UV Creations, the film is expected to release next year. It will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

