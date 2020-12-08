Trending: BTS Pics Of Prabhas From The Sets Of Radhe Shyam

A fan page shared this photo of Prabhas. (Image courtesy: Film_Focuz )

Highlights Prabhas is currently filming Radhe Shyam

His pictures from the set went viral on Tuesday

Prabhas co-stars with Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam

Superstar Prabhas occupied a spot on the list of trends on Tuesday after a couple of BTS pictures of him from the sets of his work-in-progress film Radhe Shyamsurfaced on the Internet. The images were clicked during the film's Georgia schedule. In the photos, Prabhas can be seen sporting a black jacket and talking to Radhe Shyam's second unit director Pratishtha Sehgal. In another picture shared by fan clubs, Prabhas can be seen waving at his fans on Radhe Shyam set. A month-long action schedule of Radhe Shyam ended on Tuesday but more on that later.

Check out the trending pictures of Prabhas from the sets of Radhe Shyam here:

Let's pretend that I am narrating a story! With one of the sweetest #Prabhas - pratishtha_sehgal via Insta



From Italy Schedule #RadheShyampic.twitter.com/N35SLKxiVQ — Prabhas (RakeSh) (@RakeShPrabhas19) December 7, 2020

#Prabhas From #RadheShyam Sets Shooting Will Be Completed By The End Of Dec Or In The First Week Of January.



Meanwhile #RadheShyam Trending In Twitter Along With #PrabhasRajupic.twitter.com/9PO78kqjga — (@PbBoxOffice) December 8, 2020

On Tuesday, director Radha Krishna Kumar thanked action-stunt director Nick Powel for helping with the action schedule of the film. "1000 people worked nonstop for 100 days to make a 2-year-old dream come to life in a month-long action schedule! We the team thank our action director #nickpowel and his team for making this adventure a never before one #RadheShyam," he wrote in the caption.

1000 people worked nonstop for 100 days to make a 2 year old dream come to life in a month long action schedule!! We the team @manojdft#ravinder@UV_Creations thank our action director #nickpowel and his team for making this adventure a never before one #RadheShyampic.twitter.com/fsjb9qiEr2 — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) December 8, 2020

On Prabhas' birthday earlier this year, the maker of Radhe Shyam shared the motion poster of the film, which immediately went viral on social media. Take a look:

Meanwhile, also check out Prabhas and lead actress Pooja Hegde's looks from the film:

Radhe Shyam will also feature Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. Produced by UV Creations, the film is expected to release next year. It will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.