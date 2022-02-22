In Ira Khan's Throwback - Dad Aamir Khan, Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare Are Twinning

Ira Khan shared this image. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Highlights Ira Khan posted a throwback on Instagram

"Bring back sweater weather," wrote Ira Khan

The picture also features Ira's friend

Ira Khan dug out a throwback picture on her Instagram profile on Tuesday and it features her dad Aamir Khan, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and her friend Smritee Paul. In the picture, Aamir Khan and Nupur Shikhare can be seen twinning in checked sweaters and pajamas. Posting the happy picture on her Instagram profile, Ira wrote: "Bring back sweater weather. And Christmas is always welcome." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #sweaterweather, #winter, #dontgo, #climatechange, #itshot, #mumbaiheat, #matching #nightsuit and #coordinate.

Check out the post shared by Ira Khan here:

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July last year. They will continue to co-parent son Azad.

Aamir Khan's last onscreen project was the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. His next film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya.