This Time, Ira Khan Wore 'Dadi's Saree.' See Pics With Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan posted this. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan often shares pictures of herself dressed in a saree on social media. Every Sunday, Ira dresses in a saree from various closets. This time Ira wore a saree from her grandmother's collection. Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote: "What a pretty colour! This sunday is Dadi's saree, It's silk. That's all I know," she also added hashtags like #sareesunday #dressup #handmedown #secondhandfashion #sunday #familylunch and #lunch. In the photographs, Ira can be seen dressed in a blue saree along with her grandmother Zeenat Hussain. In the first picture, Ira can be seen all smiles, in the next photo, she can be seen standing along with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Followed by a picture of Nupur wrapping his arms around Ira and planting a kiss on her cheek.

Check out Ira Khan's post here:

Recently, Ira Khan along with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, added another set of pictures with him to her Instagram profile. In one of the pictures, she can also be seen posing with Nupur's mom. She captioned the post: "Khadi cotton saree from Bombay. Happy Sunday! Pritam Shikhare thank for the saree. Please don't miss the handbags," along with hashtags #sareesunday #saree #weekend #cotton #sunday #dressup #calvinklein and #secondhandfashion."

Take a look at Ira Khan's post here:

Here are few other posts from Ira khan:

In terms of work, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, opposite Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to director Kiran Rao for 15 years. The couple parted ways in July last year. They still continue to co-parent son Azad