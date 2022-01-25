Ira Khan's Sunday Saree Was Gifted To Her By Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's Mom

Ira Khan with boyfriend. (courtesy khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who often shares pictures with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, added another set of pictures with him to her Instagram profile. In one of the pictures, she can also be seen posing with Nupur's mom. In her caption, Ira Khan revealed that the saree she is wearing was given to her by her boyfriend's mother. She captioned the post: "Khadi cotton saree from Bombay. Happy Sunday! Pritam Shikhare thank for the saree. Please don't miss the handbags."

Take a look at Ira Khan's post here:

Ira Khan shared these pictures with her boyfriend on social media.

Ira also posted these adorable pictures with Nupur Shikhare on Christmas. Take a look:

In terms of work, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July last year. They will continue to co-parent son Azad.