When Zubeen Garg Reacted To Why Pritam And He Didn't Deliver "Another <i>Ya Ali</i> "

Singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on Friday. He was in the country to attend the Northeast Festival, where he was scheduled to perform. His biggest breakthrough in Bollywood came in 2006 with the song Ya Ali from the film Gangster, which won him the Best Playback Singer award at the Global Indian Film Awards (GIFA). In an old interview, Zubeen had opened up about why he never collaborated with Pritam again to deliver a chartbuster like Ya Ali.

Zubeen Garg had also collaborated for the song Dheere Dheere from Remix and Jaana Hai from the 2006 film Strings.

However, Ya Ali from Gangster was a raging number that got Zubin Garg immense fame in Bollywood.

On being asked why Pritam and he did not deliver "another Ya Ali " after that, Zubeen Garg had told Hindustan Times, "Because such songs happen once in 10 years.. sometimes once in a lifetime.. It's a benchmark for us."

Zubeen Garg was also asked about not being a part of Pritam's band despite several collaborations.

Zubeen Garg had responded, "He approached me for a song, but I was in Assam. We've been working together for a long time now. We came to Bombay almost simultaneously in 1995-96.. I've worked with him on ad films."

Pritam's Post On Zubeen Garg's Death

Pritam took to Instagram and shared a post on Zubeen Garg's death

He wrote, "Zubeen Garg losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. Still trying to come to terms with it. My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti."

Latest Update

The 52-year-old Assamese singer died in a freak accident in Singapore while scuba diving. He was in Singapore for the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20 and 21.

Sources told NDTV, "He was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, but had already lost his life before reaching there. Crew members attempted CPR at the scene, but their efforts failed. At 5:14 PM Singapore time, doctors at the hospital declared him dead. His body will now be sent for an autopsy."

"The Chief Minister of Assam and the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, have been informed. If not today, the body will be brought back to Assam by tomorrow."

Assam Chief Minister Reacts

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also mourned the loss of Zubeen Garg.

"Today, Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early; this was not the right age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people, and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled," he wrote.

He added, "Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come. Beyond his music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words! I grieve with my fellow citizens on the passing away of Zubeen."

শব্দ আজি নিজেই নিজত আবদ্ধ



Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go.



Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 19, 2025

Zubeen Garg's breakthrough song with Pritam was Ya Ali in Gangster. Zubeen had also spoken about why a chartbuster like that was not delivered again with Pritam and why he was not a part of his band

