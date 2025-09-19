When Zubeen Garg Was Airlifted To Guwahati From Dibrugarh Following A Head Injury In 2022

Zubeen Garg died on Friday in Singapore. The sudden death of celebrated singer and music composer has left fans grieving across the country.

As tributes pour in for the 52-year-old artist, many are recalling how this was not the first health scare he faced. Back in 2022, Zubeen had suffered a fall in Dibrugarh, Assam, which led to his hospitalisation.

During that time, the singer had complained of uneasiness the night before. He later fell down in the washroom of a resort in Dibrugarh. Garg was rushed to a private super speciality hospital where an MRI scan was done.

"He had an epileptic fit," a senior specialist of the hospital, Rana Barua, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Doctors confirmed that Zubeen was stable and normal, though a team of doctors from various departments continued to attend to him.

At the time, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the Dibrugarh deputy commissioner to ensure the "best possible medical treatment" for the singer.

He also asked Health Minister Keshab Mahanta to supervise the medical facilities being provided. "If required, he may be taken outside of Guwahati by an air ambulance for better treatment," the Chief Minister had said.

Another set of reports stated that the singer had sustained a head injury during the fall. Doctors said Garg had received stitches on his head, though his vital parameters were stable. He was flown to Guwahati in an air ambulance for further treatment.

About Zubeen Garg's Death

Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident. According to the organisers of the festival, he experienced breathing difficulties while diving. He was rescued from the sea and given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital.

A representative of the North East India Festival confirmed the news to NDTV. "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," said Anuj Kumar Boruah.

