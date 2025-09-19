How Zubeen Garg Became The Voice Of <i>Ya Ali</i>

Singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on Friday. He was in the country to attend the Northeast Festival, where he was scheduled to perform.

Who Was Zubeen Garg?

Born Zubeen Borthakur on 18 November 1972 in Tura, Meghalaya, he later adopted the surname Garg from his family's gotra. He was named after the renowned music composer Zubin Mehta.

Zubeen came from a family steeped in literature and music. His father, Mohini Mohon Borthakur, was a magistrate, lyricist, and poet who wrote under the name Kapil Thakur. His mother, Ily Borthakur, was a singer.

His younger sister, Jongki Borthakur, an actress and singer, tragically died in a road accident in 2002 while on her way to a stage show. In her memory, Zubeen released the emotional album Xixhu.

In 2002, Zubeen married Garima Saikia, a fashion designer from Golaghat, Assam.

Education And Early Career

Zubeen Garg passed his matriculation exam at Tamulpur Higher Secondary School and later studied at Karimganj College before enrolling in B. Borooah College in Guwahati for a Bachelor of Science degree. However, he dropped out to pursue music full-time.

He got his confidence to become a professional singer after winning a gold medal for his Western solo performance at a youth festival in 1992. He soon entered professional music with his debut Assamese album Anamika in November 1992. His first recorded songs were Tumi Junu Pariba Hun and Tumi Junaki Hubakh for the album Ritu, which was released in 1993.

He went on to release several Assamese albums, including Xapunor Xur (1992), Junaki Mon (1993), Maya (1994), and Asha (1995). Before moving to Mumbai in 1995, he released his first Bihu album, Ujan Piriti, which was a commercial success.

Zubeen Garg's Rise In Bollywood

In the mid-1990s, Zubeen Garg moved to Mumbai to pursue work in the Bollywood music industry. He debuted with the Indipop solo album Chandni Raat (1995) and followed it with Hindi albums such as Chanda (1996), Jalwa (1998), Yuhi Kabhi (1998), Jadoo (1999), and Sparsh (2000).

He recorded for films like Gaddaar (1995), Dil Se (1998), Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998), Fiza (2000), and Kaante (2002). In 2003, he sang songs like Sapne Saare and Khwabon Ki from Mudda - The Issue, Mango Agar Dil Se Toh Khuda from Chupke Se, Holi Re from Mumbai Se Aiya Mera Dost, and Jo Pyar Tumne from Jaal: The Trap.

His biggest breakthrough in Bollywood came in 2006 with the song Ya Ali from the film Gangster, which won him the Best Playback Singer award at the Global Indian Film Awards (GIFA). He later released the Hindi album Zindagi (2007) and recorded several Bengali hits, including Mon Mane Na from Mon Mane Na (2008) and Piya Re Piya Re from Chirodini Tumi Je Amar.

Zubeen Garg's Achievements

Zubeen Garg was more than a playback singer, he was a musical force who bridged cultures and languages. He sang in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi, as well as over 40 other languages and dialects, including Nepali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, English, Bishnupriya Manipuri, Adi, Boro, Goalpariya, Kannada, Karbi, Khasi, Mising, Tiwa, and Sanskrit.

A gifted multi-instrumentalist, he could play as many as 12 instruments, including tabla, guitar, drums, harmonium, dotara, dhol, mandolin, harmonica, keyboard, and various percussion instruments. His versatility made him Assam's highest-paid singer.

In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) degree by the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, in 2024.

Controversies

Zubeen Garg described himself as irreligious and said he did not believe in caste or religion. In 2019, he faced controversy when he remarked, "I am Brahmin, but I have snapped my 'lagun' (a sacred thread worn by Brahmins) in the movie. I had removed the thread earlier, and still don't wear it. These Brahmins should be killed." He later apologised for the statement.

In April 2024, during a Bihu concert, he told the crowd that Krishna, a Hindu deity, was "never God but a man," leading to a ban from the Majuli District Satra Mahasabha.

About Zubeen Garg's Death

Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident. According to the organisers of the festival, he experienced breathing difficulties while diving. He was rescued from the sea and given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he died around 2.30 pm Indian time.

A representative of the North East India Festival confirmed the news to NDTV. "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," said Anuj Kumar Boruah.

