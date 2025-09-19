Singer Zubeen Garg's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After His Sudden Death In Singapore

Celebrated Bollywood and Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died in a freak accident in Singapore. The 52-year-old artiste was in the island nation for the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20 and 21.

Just a day before his death, Garg had posted a video on Instagram, inviting fans to the festival. "Friends in Singapore, I would like to invite you to the 4th North East India Festival in Suntec, Singapore, on the 20th and 21st of September. Come and explore the exotic part of India, we are carrying quality agri, craft products, tea experience, dance forms, fashion shows and evening musical show presenting Rock bands, rappers from India's North East. I will be there throughout the Festival as Cultural Brand Ambassador and will perform on the 20th evening with my popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese Songs. I would like to invite you all, it will be Saturday and Sunday, and entry is free. All come and support us. Cheers!" he wrote.

He also paid tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika, writing: "Assam is set to celebrate Dr Bhupen Hazarika's 100th birth anniversary with year-long tributes. On 8 Sept 2025, Guwahati will witness a historic evening - a chorus of 1,000 artistes, the release of his biography, and a commemorative coin honouring the Voice of the Brahmaputra. This isn't just an event. It's a homecoming for every Assamese heart. It would be wonderful if you could help spread the word of this celebration."

Background

Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident. According to organisers of the festival, he experienced breathing difficulties while diving. He was rescued from the sea and given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he died around 2.30 pm Indian time.

A representative of the North East India Festival confirmed the news to NDTV. "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," said Anuj Kumar Boruah.

Ashok Singhal, Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister, paid tribute to "Zubeen da" on X, writing, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer; he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world. In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti."

Who Was Zubeen Garg?

Zubeen Garg was one of Assam's most popular cultural icons, known for his songs in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi. He rose to nationwide fame with the hit track Ya Ali from the film Gangster and went on to deliver several other popular numbers, including Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Krrish 3.

Garg had also worked extensively in Assamese films as a singer, actor and director. Some of his hits included Kanchanjunga, Mission China, Dinabandhu and Mon Jai.

In 2022, he sustained a minor head injury after falling unconscious at a resort in Dibrugarh. He was later flown to Guwahati in an air ambulance and treated at a private super-speciality hospital.