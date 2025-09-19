Singer Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore

Celebrated Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg died in a freak accident in Singapore. The 52-year-old Assamese singer was in Singapore for the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20 and 21.

Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident. He was rescued from sea and given CPR, but died at the Singapore General Hospital, where he was taken. Garg died around 2.30 pm India time.

A representative of the North East India Festival in Singapore told NDTV that while scuba diving, Garg had breathing difficulties.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," said Anuj Kumar Boruah, the representative of North East India Festival told NDTV.

'Not An Age To Go'

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sharma, expressed his condolences for Zubeen Garg, saying he "has gone too early, this was not an age to go".

"Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come," wrote Sharma.

"Beyond his music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words! I grieve with my fellow citizens on the passing away of Zubeen. Rest well, Zubeen! You will always be Assam's favourite rockstar," wrote the Chief Minister.

'Assam Has Lost Its Dearest Son'

Ashok Singhal, Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister, paid his tribute to "Zubeen da" on X.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat," wrote Singhal.

"Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world. In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti," wrote Singhal.

Zubeen Garg's Last Post On Instagram

On September 16, Zubeen Garg posted a video on his Instagram account, announcing that he would be in Singapore for the 4th North East India Festival.

"Friends in Singpore, I will like to invite you to 4th North East India Festival in Sunctec, Singapore during 20th and 21st September. Come and explore the exotic part of India, we are carrying quality agri, craft products, tea experience, dance forms, fashion shows and evening musical show presenting Rock bands, rappers from India's North East. I will be there throughout the Festival as Cultural Brand Ambassador and will perform on 20th evening with my popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese Songs. I would like to invite you all, it will be Saturday and Sunday and entry is free. All come and support us. Cheers!" wrote Garg.

A Celebrated Singer

Zubeen Garg was known for his work in films and music across industries. He sang in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi-language films.

In 2022, Zubeen Garg sustained a minor head injury after he fell down and was unconscious at a resort in Dibrugarh. He was flown to Assam capital Guwahati in an air ambulance for treatment at a private super speciality hospital.

The singer shot to fame with the song Ya Ali from the Emran Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Gangster, followed by several hits including Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Krrish 3.

He also acted in and directed several films, among which Kanchanjunga, Mission China, Dinabandhu, Mon Jai were super hits.