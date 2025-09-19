"Shocked By Zubeen Garg's Sudden Death": PM Modi Leads Tributes For Assam Singer

Zubeen Garg died on Friday in Singapore. The sudden death of celebrated singer and music composer left everyone in shock. Recently, several politicians, including Prime Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, paid tributes.

PM Modi wrote on X (following Twitter), "Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "The passing of Zubeen Garg is a terrible tragedy. His voice defined a generation, and his talent was truly unmatched. He overcame personal tragedies to reshape the landscape of Assamese music. His perseverance and courage have left an enduring mark. He will live on in our hearts and minds forever."

Politician Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "My thoughts and prayers are with the family, fans and people of Assam as they mourn the loss of Zubeen Garg, a musical icon. His melodies will forever echo in our hearts."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, wrote, "The untimely demise of the renowned singer Zubeen Garg, who has captivated millions of hearts with his music, is extremely heartbreaking. We pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family and countless fans to endure this unbearable pain."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju paid tribute to the late singer and wrote, "We have lost a magical voice and a versatile personality. I'm deeply shocked by the tragic demise of Zubeen Garg. His evergreen songs will inspire talented artists for generations to come. I pray for his departed soul."

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also mourned the loss of Zubeen Garg.

"Today, Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not the right age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people, and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled," he wrote.

He added, "Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come. Beyond his music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words! I grieve with my fellow citizens on the passing away of Zubeen."



About Zubeen Garg's Death

Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident. According to the organisers of the festival, he experienced breathing difficulties while diving. He was rescued from the sea and given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he died around 2.30 pm Indian time.

A representative of the North East India Festival confirmed the news to NDTV. "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," said Anuj Kumar Boruah.