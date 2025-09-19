Zubeen Garg Has Gone Too Early, Writes Assam Chief Minister In Emotional Tribute

Singer Zubeen Garg, who shot to fame with Gangster's song Ya Ali back in the 2000s, died on Friday in a freak scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was 52. The Assamese singer was in the country to perform at the North East India Festival on September 20 and 21.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the tributes to Zubeen Garg, calling him "Assam's favourite rockstar" whose magical voice fell silent too soon.

শব্দ আজি নিজেই নিজত আবদ্ধ



Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go.



Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 19, 2025

"Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled.

"Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come. Beyond his music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him," wrote Sarma in an emotional X post.

"That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words! I grieve with my fellow citizens on the passing away of Zubeen. Rest well, Zubeen! You will always be Assam's favourite rockstar," the Assam Chief Minister further said in his condolence message.

Zubeen Garg fell into the sea while scuba diving and was rescued from sea and given CPR, but died at the Singapore General Hospital, where he was taken. He died around 2.30 pm India time.

A representative of the North East India Festival in Singapore told NDTV that Zubeen Garg had breathing difficulties while scuba diving.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," said Anuj Kumar Boruah, the representative of North East India Festival told NDTV.

On September 16, Zubeen Garg posted a video on his Instagram account, announcing that he would be in Singapore for the 4th North East India Festival.

His death comes as a shock to thousands of his fans, especially millennials who have grown up listening to his songs.

Also Read | Singer Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore