Zubeen Garg Had Difficulty Breathing During Scuba Diving In Singapore: Festival Organisers In Statement

Celebrated Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19 during a scuba diving incident. Hours after the news of his death broke, a representative from the 4th North East India Festival confirmed the cause. Zubeen had gone to Singapore to perform at the 4th North East India Festival on September 20 and 21.

Anuj Kumar Boruah, a representative of the festival, told NDTV, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST."

A day ago, Zubeen Garg shared the details of the festival on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Friends in Singpore, I will like to invite you to 4th North East India Festival in Sunctec, Singapore during 20th and 21st September. Come and explore the exotic part of India, we are carrying quality agri, craft products, tea experience, dance forms, fashion shows and evening musical show presenting Rock bands, rappers from India's North East. I will be there throughout the Festival as Cultural Brand Ambassador and will perform on 20th evening with my popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese Songs. I would like to invite you all, it will be Saturday and Sunday and entry is free. All come and support us. Cheers!"

Zubeen Garg has sung in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi-language films. He is mostly famous for "Ya Ali" from Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut's Gangster (2006). He has also sung a number of hit Bengali songs like "Chokher Jole," "Piya Re Piya Re," and "Subha Mangalam."

Also Read | Singer Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore