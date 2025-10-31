Zubeen Garg's Last Film <i>Roi Roi Binale</i> Goes Houseful In Assam, Almost 600 Shows In Northeast Next Week

Zubeen Garg's final film Roi Roi Binale released across Assam and other parts of the country today early morning at 4.25 am being the first screening, drawing houseful audience in every show in the day, with tickets already sold out across Assam for a week.

The film opened in theatres across 46 cities in India, including 91 screens in the Northeast - 85 of them in Assam - with over 585 daily shows scheduled for the next seven days. Nationwide, it is playing on 92 screens with over 150 daily shows.

"It is not Zubeen's film, it's people's film. His fans have braved rain to turn up as early as 4 am. This is incredible. You don't see this often in Indian cinema. This is the magic of Zubeen Garg," the director of the movie Rajesh Bhuyan told NDTV.

For the first time, an Assamese film is being shown in cities such as Lucknow, Pune, Dehradun, Jamshedpur, Patna, Dhanbad, Jhansi, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Jaipur, Goa, and Indore.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government's share of GST from Roi Roi Binale would be donated to the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation to support medical aid for artistes, flood relief, and assistance for underprivileged students.

In Guwahati, long queues were seen outside cinema halls from early morning. At Anuradha Cinema Hall, many fans were seen in tears as they exited the theatre after watching Zubeen Garg on screen one last time.

"It's phenomenal, the response is huge and every screen is houseful. Over 800 screenings across the country will take place, we are also getting queries from abroad," one of the producers of the movie Shyamantak Gautam told NDTV.

While many fans were seen crying in the hall as well as while coming out of the movie plexes. From toddlers with their mothers to octogenarians, people across ages headed to the cinema halls in Assam, coming to get the glimpse of their most cherished star one last time on the big screen.

Roi Roi Binale, a heartfelt musical drama, features Zubeen Garg's "original voice" recordings, which the team decided to retain as a tribute to the late artist's immense talent and passion for Assamese music. The late singer played a visually-impaired rockstar in the Assamese film.

Zubeen Garg, known for songs such as Ya Ali, Mayabini, Mann Bawara, and Mon Jai, died in Singapore on September 19. He was 52.

