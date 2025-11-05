Zohran Mamdani's Diwali Pics With Mother Mira Nair Go Viral After New York Win

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has won the 2025 Mayoral election, becoming the first Indian-American Muslim and the youngest mayor of New York City. In the days leading up to the elections, the New York City mayor-elect celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, with actor and former White House staffer Kal Penn while continuing his campaigns.

Penn had shared a photo from the festivities, which also featured Mamdani's mother, acclaimed Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, describing the evening as a joyful meeting of culture and community.

“Closing out Diwali tonight with a Zohran Mamdani campaign stop in Jackson Heights, Queens, serving sweets to the community with the brilliant Mira Nair,” Penn wrote.

“Jackson Heights is a cultural hub for the South Asian community with roots in the Hart-Cellar Immigration Act of 1965 and the Fair Housing Act, which also opened up the area to Black and Jewish New Yorkers. Wishing everyone inclusion and light over darkness in the coming year!”

Jackson Heights, the heart of New York's South Asian diaspora, became the perfect setup for a candidate whose campaign was built on themes of inclusion, justice, and immigrant pride.

The post quickly went viral on social media. Replying to the album, Bollywood actress Rashika Duggal said, “Happy Diwali.”

Actress Poorna Jagannathan, known for her role in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, said, “Yayyy Happy Diwali.”

In his first X post after the historic victory, Zohran Mamdani posted a video showing a New York subway train opening at City Hall, with the text "Zohran For New York City" emerging on the wall. We can hear in the background, "The next and last stop is City Hall.”

He will take office on January 1, 2026.

In his victory speech, Zohran Mamdani thanked the new generation of New York for voting him to power.

"We'll fight for you because we are you. The future is in our hands. My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty," he said.

Mamdani also addressed US President Donald Trump directly and said, "Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up."

"To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us... If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him," he added.