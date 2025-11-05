Child Artist's Angry Post After Prakash Raj-Led Kerala State Films Awards Jury Snubs Children's Cinema: "Jury Closed Its Eyes"

Child Artist Devanandha Jibin has hit out at actor and jury head of the Kerala State Films Awards, Prakash Raj after they decided to not give any award in the children's film category this year as the submitted movies didn't represent a child's perspective.

In an Instagram post, the 12-year-old actor -- known for her work in films such as Malikappuram, Thottappan, My Santa, Simon Daniel and Neymar -- shared a clip from Prakash Raj's speech at the Kerala State Film Awards on Monday. In her caption, she accused the jury of turning a blind eye to all the performances by child actors in the Malayalam film industry.

"Close your eyes to the kids, but don't say it's dark all over here. Children are also part of this society, the jury closed its eyes with the announcement of the 2024 Malayalam Film Awards towards the coming generation," she wrote in Malayalam on Tuesday.

Devanandha Jibin said several children have acted in many movies, including Stanarthy Sreekuttan, Gu, Phoenix, and ARM.

"It is not by sitting without giving awards to two children, but trying to say more children's movies should be done. If it had been given to two children, it would have become energy for many children. There is a lot of anger that the jury chairman who said that children should get more opportunities and that they too are part of society did not see the rights of children.

"All media, filmmakers, and the general public should discuss this too, not by investing rights, changes should happen, rights should be protected along with changes," she added.

At the 55th Kerala Film State Awards, jury head Prakash Raj said, "This year, the jury did not give the best children film and the best child artist for male and female for the simplest reason that we did not find a single film or attempt to make a children's film. With great humility, we request the filmmaking community to please think of making children's films. They must realise that children are also part of society."

This is for the second year in a row that the Kerala State Film Awards jury decided not to award any children's film. Last year, however, child actors had won awards.

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian, on his part, said the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced "without any complaints" as he responded to criticism over the absence of awards in the children's films categories.

"The jury didn't find any film worthy of an award and felt regret about it. We should take it as a challenge and improve. Criticism doesn't bother us; it helps us move forward.

"Just as we promote SC/ST filmmakers and women, we will extend similar support to creative children's films. If such films are produced, the government can step in to encourage them and make changes to how children's awards are decided next year. We will also hold discussions with stakeholders in the film industry," Cherian said, as quoted by Mathrubhumi.

At the awards, Malayalam superstar Mammootty was chosen as the Best Actor for his performance in the critically acclaimed horror thriller Bramayugam and Shamla Humza was named Best Actress for her work in Feminichi Fathima, with survival drama Manjummel Boys chosen as the Best Film by the jury.