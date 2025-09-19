Singer Zubeen Garg's Body To Be Flown Back To Assam From Singapore

Zubeen Garg was known for his work in films and music across various industries. He sang in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi-language films. The 52-year-old Assamese singer died in a freak accident in Singapore while scuba diving. He was in Singapore for the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20 and 21.

Sources told NDTV, "He was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, but had already lost his life before reaching there. Crew members attempted CPR at the scene, but their efforts failed. At 5:14 PM Singapore time, doctors at the hospital declared him dead. His body will now be sent for an autopsy."

"The Chief Minister of Assam and the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, have been informed. If not today, the body will be brought back to Assam by tomorrow."

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also mourned the loss of Zubeen Garg.

"Today, Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not the right age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled," he wrote.

He added, "Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come. Beyond his music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words! I grieve with my fellow citizens on the passing away of Zubeen."

শব্দ আজি নিজেই নিজত আবদ্ধ



Popular Projects In Bollywood

The singer shot to fame with the song Ya Ali from the Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Gangster, followed by several hits, including Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Krrish 3.

He also acted in and directed several films, among which Kanchanjunga, Mission China, Dinabandhu, and Mon Jai were superhits.

Reactions From Industry Colleagues

Several celebrities have reacted to the shocking news on social media.

Actor Adil Hussain took to X: "Devastated and shocked by the news of Zubeen Garg's sudden death in an accident in Singapore. I am so very sad... His contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary..."

Have a look here:

Devastated and shocked by the news of Zubeen Garg's sudden death in an accident in Singapore. I am so very sad... His contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary... He will live amongst us through his songs... Dear Zubeen I remember you with lots love and… — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) September 19, 2025

Pritam wrote, "Zubeen Garg losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. Still trying to come to terms with it. My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti."

Armaan Malik wrote, "I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.. #ZubeenGarg."

I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.. #ZubeenGarg — ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) September 19, 2025

Vishal Dadlani wrote, "I can't believe this. My brain is in shock, my heart is shattered! #ZubeenGarg has left a void I don't think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people, a true lover of Assam, loved by fans to a level where their pain today is just unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his family and to everyone who was touched by this larger-than-life legend. If anyone really LIVED Rock and Roll, it was Zubeen (sic)."

Instagram/Vishal Dadlani

Fans of Zubeen Garg are devastated, as are his industry colleagues, at his untimely demise.

