Zubeen Garg Death: Tributes From Pritam, Armaan Malik And Others - "Devastated And Shocked"

Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg died in an unfortunate scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was 52. The Assamese singer was attending the North East India Festival.

Multiple reports say that it was a scuba diving accident and he was rescued from the sea but died in the hospital.

Several celebrities have reacted to the shocking news on social media.

Actor Adil Hussain took to X: "Devastated and shocked by the news of Zubeen Garg's sudden death in an accident in Singapore. I am so very sad... His contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary..."

Devastated and shocked by the news of Zubeen Garg's sudden death in an accident in Singapore. I am so very sad... His contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary... He will live amongst us through his songs... Dear Zubeen I remember you with lots love and… — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) September 19, 2025

Pritam, who worked with Zubeen Garg on the song Ya Ali for the 2006 film Gangster, took to Instagram to share his condolences.

He wrote, "Zubeen Garg losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. Still trying to come to terms with it. My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti."

Armaan Malik wrote, "I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.. #ZubeenGarg."

I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.. #ZubeenGarg — ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) September 19, 2025

Vishal Mishra said, "#ZubeenGarg. Om Shanti."

Vishal Dadlani wrote, “I can't believe this. My brain is in shock, my heart is shattered! #ZubeenGarg has left a void I don't think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people, a true lover of Assam, loved by fans to a level where their pain today is just unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his family and to everyone who was touched by this larger-than-life legend. If anyone really LIVED Rock and Roll, it was Zubeen (sic).”

Representative Of North East India On Zubeen Garg's Scuba Diving Accident

A representative of the North East India Festival in Singapore told NDTV that while scuba diving, Garg experienced breathing difficulties.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 pm IST," said Anuj Kumar Boruah, the representative of the North East India Festival, to NDTV.

Zubeen Garg's Last Post On Instagram

On September 16, Zubeen Garg posted a video on his Instagram account, announcing that he would be in Singapore for the 4th North East India Festival.

"Friends in Singpore, I will like to invite you to 4th North East India Festival in Sunctec, Singapore during 20th and 21st September. Come and explore the exotic part of India, we are carrying quality agri, craft products, tea experience, dance forms, fashion shows and evening musical show presenting Rock bands, rappers from India's North East. I will be there throughout the Festival as Cultural Brand Ambassador and will perform on 20th evening with my popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese Songs. I would like to invite you all, it will be Saturday and Sunday and entry is free. All come and support us. Cheers!" wrote Garg.

His death comes as a shock to thousands of fans who have grown up listening to his musical hits.

