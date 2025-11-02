When SRK Convinced Haryana Farmers To Let <i>DDLJ</i> Team Shoot The Iconic Mustard Fields Scene

Ask any Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge fan, and they will tell you that apart from the climax, one of the most iconic scenes in the movie is Simran running to Raj in mustard fields. For the '90s kids, it was the ultimate whistle moment because Raj came to India from Europe not only to confess his love for Simran but also to convince her family to give her away in marriage.

However, not many know that Shah Rukh Khan took on another task off the screen: convincing Haryanvi farmers to let the DDLJ team shoot. In the early 1990s, when the crew was shooting the iconic scene in the mustard fields, they encountered a roadblock.

Shah Rukh Khan Convinced Haryanvi Farmers For DDLJ Team To Shoot The Iconic Scene

In the early 1990s, Gurugram was not the metropolitan city we know today. There were more farms (precisely mustard fields) than the buildings and houses.

What many Bollywood buffs also don't know is that the Tujhe Dekha To song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was shot on one of these farms. In a viral Instagram post shared below, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned, "Haryana people came down and were upset... I think we [DDLJ crew] were in the wrong fields or trampling their crops."

In the same interview, Aditya Chopra mentioned that they had taken permission from the village Panchayat. The person who owned the field was not happy about it. "'I don't care about the Panchayat', but he said it in a more colourful way," said Chopra, remembering his conversation with the owner of the mustard field.

Shah Rukh Khan Spoke Haryanvi

Hailing from New Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan speaks Haryanvi quite fluently. In quite a few interviews, we have seen him speaking in the local dialect.

Shah Rukh Khan in the mustard fields of Haryana during the DDLJ shoot. Photo: YRF/ YouTube

When the DDLJ team ran into a roadblock and villagers did not allow them to shoot, Shah Rukh Khan stepped up. Aditya Chopra said that Khan had this cool Haryanvi accent, and he started speaking to the villagers.

"Thoda ne karne do bhai, kar ke nikal lenge [We just want to shoot for a bit, and we will leave after that]," Shah Rukh remembered saying this to the farmers while requesting their permission to shoot the song.

"Mai kisan he hoon. Main kya hero lag rha hu tujhe? [I am also a farmer. Do I look like a hero?]" asked Shah Rukh while joking around in the back of a truck.

Quickly, the DDLJ crew set their cameras, the song was shot, and the rest, as we know, is history.

As Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday in Alibaug, Maharashtra, it's a reminder that he has always been more than a hero (as most of us see him). He has always been an integral part of the movies he has worked on and treats everyone on the set like his family.

Also Read | From Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug Birthday Bash, Karan Johar And Rani Mukerji's Blockbuster Selfie