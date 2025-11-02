From Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug Birthday Bash, Karan Johar And Rani Mukerji's Blockbuster Selfie. There's A Photobomber Too

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his grand 60th birthday today. On the eve of his birthday, the Jawan actor hosted a bash for his close friends in the industry. Shah Rukh Khan's BFFs Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji attended the bash. Need proof? Here's a blockbuster selfie from the party.

What's Happening

Karan Johar shared a selfie on his Instagram Stories featuring himself and Rani Mukerji.

In the picture, Rani Mukerji is seen pouting, while KJo plants a kiss on Rani's cheeks.

For the big night, Rani Mukerji wore a neon-coloured dress, while Karan Johar chose white.

But the picture has more in store. Ananya Panday is seen in the background.

Without mentioning her name, Karan Johar wrote, "Guess the photo: bomber?"

Farah Khan, who shared the first sneak peek into their Alibaug getaway, also shared a wish for the birthday boy.

Farah Khan's Food-Filled Video

On Saturday evening, Farah Khan shared a series of Instagram Stories, revealing they were heading towards Alibaug for the grand celebrations.

Karan Johar and Navya Naveli Nanda were also spotted in the video.

Farah teased Karan, while Navya showcased her snacks bucket for her "Bridgerton-like picnic." (Farah's words).

Sharing the video, Farah Khan captioned, "Karan's day out on the RoRo!!!"

Here's Farah Khan's wish for Shah Rukh Khan: "Happy Bitrthday KING. Rule for another 100 years."

Shah Rukh, Rani, Kajol's Unbreakable Bond

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji worked together in Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). The favourite on-screen pair returned in another hit film by KJo, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in 2006. Rani Mukerji also played a cameo in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. A few months ago, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji received their first National Awards together at a ceremony in New Delhi. Shah Rukh Khan won the award for Best Actor for Jawan (2023), while Rani Mukerji was named Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Karan Johar also received the award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, being named Best Popular Film at the 71st National Awards.