When Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Does A Hindi Film, It Will Be 'Landmark' In His Career

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema and he loves Hindi films. On Thursday, during a press conference of his film Pushpa he opened up about how he has grown up watching Hindi films since his childhood and how venturing into Bollywood will be the landmark point of his career. Allu Arjun during the special event of his film Pushpa in Mumbai opened up about his choice of films in Bollywood. "I love Hindi cinema. I have grown up watching it. I definitely want to do a straight Hindi film. It will be a landmark point in my career and I want to make the best possible choice for it. There have been a few offers but nothing really interesting or exciting has come up," Allu Arjun said reports PTI.

Allu Arjun featured in films like Arya franchise, Julayi and has been a part of the 2020 blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Allu Arjun also talked about how he wants the project to be as massive as his past films in Telugu cinema.

During a special press conference of the film Pushpa, Allu Arjun also talked about how it's important the audience makes the journey to theatres for the culture of watching in a cinema hall to thrive, irrespective of the film. "We are in a situation right now where today in India, and world over, the culture of people coming to cinemas has gone down. I am not looking at 'Pushpa' or another one film, I am looking at Indian cinema. Cinema should win and not just Indian cinema, but world cinema overall," said Allu Arjun, reports PTI.

Talking about the silver lining Allu Arjun also talked about the division between the north and south cinema which is already fading and in no time, industries will come together to make films that are not characterized to the region they are made in.

"In the 2000s, there was a clear divide between north cinema and south cinema. In the last decade, we slowly saw the gaps bridging. Today, we see everyone is familiar with each other. In the near future, the lines will be so blurred that you won't come to know where the films are coming from." said Allu Arjun.

He added, "It won't be about north actors or south actors but about Indian cinema. There is a wonderful platform like OTT which has given opportunities to so many actors, filmmakers, technicians and has opened up amazing horizons for us in the entertainment industry."

"Not just cinema, but I feel the Indian entertainment industry is going to be the biggest industry across the globe," said Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun also talked about how films like Spider-Man, Pushpa: The Rise or the Kabir Khan-directed cricket drama 83 which is scheduled to release on next Friday, can become competitive at the box office.

"I think 'Spiderman...', should get people back to theatres, 'Pushpa' should get Indian people back into theatres. It is about celebrating cinema back again. There is also '83' next week. I wish them all the best."Allu Arjun said, reports PTI.

"We have been in talks that if we can do something, (and) how to do, if we want to do something big. Because people who come to me, they say they have come with something solid. Once everything falls into place, I'll try to plan and come up with something big," said Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun talked about how he is hopeful for the success of the film, "I hope it brings people back to theatres. I also would like to congratulate Hindi cinema for the success of 'Sooryavanshi'. I am more bothered about cinema right now than 'Pushpa' itself," said Allu Arjun.

"It's a difficult film to shoot. We were shooting in a forest with around 500 people. The logistics including providing food, accommodation... Keeping the sanitisation and following all protocols was really difficult," he added.

"I have always maintained that shooting for this film was equivalent to shooting for four films,"said Allu Arjun.

Pushpa: The Rise stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil opposite Allu Arjun. The thriller film will be released in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on December 17.