When Priyanka Chopra Joined Films, She Was Told, 'Heroes Will Decide Who The Heroine Will Be'

Priyanka Chopra, who has starred in her own American network show, Quantico, won a National Film Award for her performance in the 2008 film Fashion and featured in several Hollywood films, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, opened up about the difficulties that she had to face during the initial days of her career. The 37-year-old actress said, "When I first started working, we were told, 'Heroes will decide who the heroine is going to be.' This was 2002 or 2003, it was on the beck and call of main actors," Hindustan Times stated.

The actress added, "I'm sure it still happens with a lot of films, but what has changed is the audience, and the acceptance of watching films with content instead of the gender of the lead actor. That's one big change we've seen."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's 2019 film The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She also dubbed for the Hindi rendition of Frozen 2 along with her cousin Parineeti Chopra. She also featured in Jonas Brothers' new track What A Man Gotta Do.

The actress has a busy schedule with back to back releases. Priyanka will next be seen in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has the superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. She also has Amazon's web-series Citadel. That's not it, the actress also announced the "sangeet project" with Amazon Prime.