Priyanka Chopra, Nick (Minus Pants) Open Jonas Brothers' What A Man Gotta Do With A Tom Cruise Moment

Still from Jonas Brothers' new single What A Man Gotta Do (courtesy YouTube)

It's time. The Jonas Brothers just dropped their new single - their first in 2020 - What A Man Gotta Do and trust on when we say this, it's been playing on loop for us. Jonas Brothers' What A Man Gotta Do is packed with so many surprises! For starters, the J-Sisters (Priyanka Chopra is married to Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner is Joe Jonas' wife and Danielle Jonas is the wife of Kevin Jonas) reunite in the peppy, foot-tapping number. What A Man Gotta Do is the Jonas Brothers' tribute to everything retro, actually, with each couple picking their favourite 70s/80s' film to recreate a few iconic scenes in the song What A Man Gotta Do.

We got a glimpse of Priyanka and Nick's Ricky Business in the teaser poster and oh boy, the song picks up from where the duo had left off in the poster. Nick (in a buttoned-down night suit minus the pants) is a brand new Tom Cruise from the 1983 film Risky Business while Priyanka channels her inner Rebecca de Mornay in the song. Priyanka, twinning in woollen socks and a silk bed-time shirt, shows Nick how it's done later in the song.

Meanwhile, is that Sophie and Joe as Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Sandy and Danny from 1978's teen romance Grease in the song? Yes, they very much are as Sophie and Joe recreate the film's Rydell High School dance-off with similar choreography. Guess the band that's playing at the dance-off? Time-travellers Jonas Brothers, of course.

Moving on, it's time for an ode to 1989 rom-com Say Anything - Kevin is John Cusack's Lloyd Dobler and Danielle stars as Diane Court, played by Ione Skye in the film. In what is the highpoint of the video, Kevin plays out What A Man Gotta Do in a stereo outside Danielle's window but the cassette is jammed and Kevin sheds his retro ways to play out the rest on his mobile phone. Danielle is impressed indeed.

Watch the Jonas Brothers' What A Man Gotta Do here. Priyanka, Danielle and Sophie joined Nick, Kevin and Joe in the Jonas Brothers' comeback single Sucker last year.

BRB, busy dancing to What A Man Gotta Do.