When Parineeti Chopra Met Priyanka's Fiance Nick Jonas For The First Time

Parineeti Chopra, who can't wait to steal Nick Jonas' jooti (as is ritual in most Indian weddings), opened up about when she was introduced to Nick Jonas for the first time. In an interview to Filmfare, Parineeti said she had a complete fan-moment but restrained her from acting overwhelmed: "I met him. There were only eight to ten of us that night. I was the only one from the family, rest were Priyanka's friends. We chilled all night with him. Of course I couldn't be like, 'Hi I'm your fan'. But he was chivalrous and took good care of all of us. I could see they were extremely serious about each other. I'm so happy for them." Ahead of the roka ceremony, Nick Jonas accompanied Priyanka Chopra to Mumbai in June, when he bonded with the actress family.

Parineeti also revealed Priyanka never put it in actual words that she's dating Nick Jonas but his trip to India gave it away: "She called me one day and said she was coming to India with Nick. I said tell me all about it. Initially, I just knew that there was someone special in her life. But when she told me he was coming to India with her, I knew something serious was going on between them." During Nick's initial visit to India, he also joined the Chopra cousins for a weekend retreat to Goa with Parineeti and Priyanka's brother Siddharth in tow.

Last month, Parineeti dug out the "first family picture" Nick Jonas featured in with the Chopras and sent a greeting to the singer on his birthday with the sweetest note ever: "Happy birthday Nick! This year love and lady luck is sorted, so now I can only wish you all the happiness in the world! Throwback to the first family picture we all ever took."

Parineeti, who was constantly by Priyanka's side on her roka day, had congratulated the couple with an adorable message: "Today, there was no pretending. I can't think of a more a perfect man for her. I know you're perfect for her. Love her, because she loves you like mad! Protect her, because she's strong, but a soft soul inside. I love you both and wish you all the happiness forever."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas officiated their relationship with a close-knit roka ceremony in Mumbai in August. The couple have not shared a probable wedding date yet. Priyanka is currently in Mumbai filming The Sky Is Pink, her film with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.