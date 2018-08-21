Priyanka Chopra's Sister Parineeti Answers A Big Wedding Question: Will She Steal Nick Jonas' Shoes?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photographed with Parineeti at the engagement (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

Newly-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas might have not revealed a wedding date yet but it appears that the preparations have already begun for their big day and it's the ladkiwale who have definitely taken a lead. A burning question has cropped up, several times over, on the Internet - will Priyanka's cousin Parineeti steal 'jiju' Nick Jonas' shoes at the wedding in time-honoured big fat Punjabi wedding tradition? Well, the answer is yes. On Twitter, when Parineeti was notified that this was a question requiring an answer forthwith, the actress revealed that she had already begun the intricate financial negotiations with her would-be brother-in-law Nick Jonas. "OF COURSE!!! Already started negotiating my deal with him. And she's my witness," Parineeti replied, tagging Priyanka Chopra. Not sure if she's joking but Nick Jonas ought to polish his own negotiating skills if he's not to be left destitute in the cutthroat cash for shoes wedding custom - believe us, sisters of the bride can get way aggressive.

Read Parineeti Chopra's tweet here.

OF COURSEE!!! Already started negotiating my deal with him. And she's my witness @priyankachoprahttps://t.co/N4UoKlMV60 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 20, 2018

Parineeti flew into Mumbai last week to attend the roka ceremony and engagement party that were held on Saturday for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The comments thread on her posts from the festivities are full of such desi wedding gyaan such as, "Joote ache se churana" and "Dulhe ki saaliyon ko hare dupatta waaliyon" have been posted.

Screenshot of a comment on Parineeti's post

Screenshot of a comment on Parineeti's post

PS: Nick Jonas, better do some homework on Indian weddings. (#JooteDeDoPaiseLeLo, just saying).

After Priyanka's roka, Parineeti shared a heartfelt note for her sister with an adorable picture of the duo hugging each other. "I can't think of a more a perfect man for her. Like I said this morning, there are two ways of judging a human being. One - travel with them, and two, eat with them. Nick, I have done both with you. And so, I know you're perfect for her. Love her, because she loves you like mad. Protect her, because she's strong, but a soft soul inside," read an excerpt from Parineeti's post for Priyanka and Nick. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were accompanied by Parineeti went they went to Goa in June.

From the engagement party, she shared this picture with 'brother-in-law and sister.'

Brother-in-law and sis @priyankachopra @nickjonas A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Aug 18, 2018 at 10:07pm PDT

Meantime, Nick liked a Boomerang video of Parineeti and her Jabariya Jodi co-star Sidharth Malhotra from their film's set.

Nick Jonas left for the US with parents Kevin and Denise on Monday morning. After the roka festivities, Priyanka Chopra took her fiancé and his family to visit the St. Catherine Orphanage in Mumbai and her old home.