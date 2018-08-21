Priyanka Chopra's Sister Parineeti Answers A Big Wedding Question: Will She Steal Nick Jonas' Shoes?

Highlights
- Already started negotiating my deal with him: Parineeti
- Priyanka and Nick got engaged over the weekend
- They haven't yet announced a wedding date
Newly-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas might have not revealed a wedding date yet but it appears that the preparations have already begun for their big day and it's the ladkiwale who have definitely taken a lead. A burning question has cropped up, several times over, on the Internet - will Priyanka's cousin Parineeti steal 'jiju' Nick Jonas' shoes at the wedding in time-honoured big fat Punjabi wedding tradition? Well, the answer is yes. On Twitter, when Parineeti was notified that this was a question requiring an answer forthwith, the actress revealed that she had already begun the intricate financial negotiations with her would-be brother-in-law Nick Jonas. "OF COURSE!!! Already started negotiating my deal with him. And she's my witness," Parineeti replied, tagging Priyanka Chopra. Not sure if she's joking but Nick Jonas ought to polish his own negotiating skills if he's not to be left destitute in the cutthroat cash for shoes wedding custom - believe us, sisters of the bride can get way aggressive.
Read Parineeti Chopra's tweet here.
OF COURSEE!!! Already started negotiating my deal with him. And she's my witness @priyankachoprahttps://t.co/N4UoKlMV60— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 20, 2018
Parineeti flew into Mumbai last week to attend the roka ceremony and engagement party that were held on Saturday for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The comments thread on her posts from the festivities are full of such desi wedding gyaan such as, "Joote ache se churana" and "Dulhe ki saaliyon ko hare dupatta waaliyon" have been posted.
PS: Nick Jonas, better do some homework on Indian weddings. (#JooteDeDoPaiseLeLo, just saying).
After Priyanka's roka, Parineeti shared a heartfelt note for her sister with an adorable picture of the duo hugging each other. "I can't think of a more a perfect man for her. Like I said this morning, there are two ways of judging a human being. One - travel with them, and two, eat with them. Nick, I have done both with you. And so, I know you're perfect for her. Love her, because she loves you like mad. Protect her, because she's strong, but a soft soul inside," read an excerpt from Parineeti's post for Priyanka and Nick. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were accompanied by Parineeti went they went to Goa in June.
Today I witnessed magic and a fairytale ... When we were kids, mimi didi and I used to play "ghar ghar". We would pretend to be shy brides, have imaginary children, and serve tea to our husbands! cheesy, but its because we always believed in the magic of love and hoped we would both find that perfect man for us one day!! Today there was no pretending. I cant think of a more a perfect man for her. Like I said this morning, there are two ways of judging a human being. One - travel with them, and two, eat with them. Nick, I have done both with you. And so I know you're perfect for her!! Love her, because she loves you like mad! Protect her, because shes strong, but a soft soul inside. I love you both and wish you all the happiness forever!!!!! HAPPY ROKA AND FUTURE WEDDING!! @priyankachopra @nickjonas
From the engagement party, she shared this picture with 'brother-in-law and sister.'
Meantime, Nick liked a Boomerang video of Parineeti and her Jabariya Jodi co-star Sidharth Malhotra from their film's set.
Nick Jonas left for the US with parents Kevin and Denise on Monday morning. After the roka festivities, Priyanka Chopra took her fiancé and his family to visit the St. Catherine Orphanage in Mumbai and her old home.