Jabariya Jodi Posters: Meet The 'Anokhi Jodi' Of Parineeti Chopra And Sidharth Malhotra

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi poster (Courtesy ParineetiChopra)

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra have unveiled the first two posters from their film Jabariya Jodi. Parineeti and Sidharth, who are currently shooting for the film, shared the posters on Twitter. In one of the posters shared by Parineeti, both the actors can be seen gazing at each other while a groom lies on the chair unconscious. Sidharth Malhotra shared another poster on his timeline and introduced us to Abhay and Babli (the name of the characters they play in the film). Sidharth captioned the poster: "Here are Abhay and Babli an anokhi and desi Jodi! Presenting Jabariya Jodi."Jabariya Jodi is being directed by Prashant Singh and is reportedly based on pakadwa vivah prevalent in parts of India. Pakadwa vivah is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage.

Here are posters from Jabariya Jodi.

Jabariya Jodi is Parineeti's second collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra. Earlier they had co-starred in Hasee Toh Phasee, which released in 2014. The actors are sharing the screen after a span of four years.

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra had unveiled the motion poster of Jabariya Jodi. Parineeti shared the poster on social media and captioned: "A surprise wedding you cannot afford to miss. Welcome to the surprise wedding of 2019." Sidharth Malhotra also shared the poster on his timeline and wrote: "Surprise Party Sune ho ? Yeh surprise shaadi hai ! Excited to announce my next film Jabariya Jodi"

Here is the motion poster of Jabariya Jodi.

Jabariya Jodi went on floors this month and a photograph of the film's clapboard was shared on the official Twitter page of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England, which also stars Arjun Kapoor. The film is a sequel of 2007 film Namaste London, which featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Namaste England will release on October 19.