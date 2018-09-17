For Nick Jonas, A Special Memory As Birthday Gift From Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra wished Nick Jonas with an Instagram post (Courtesy parineetichopra)

Priyanka Chopra's cousin, actress Parineeti Chopra wished Nick Jonas on his 26th birthday with a throwback family photo. Parineeti shared the photo on Instagram and captioned it: "Happy birthday Nick! This year love and lady luck is sorted, so now I can only wish you all the happiness in the world! Throwback to the first family picture we all ever took." The photo appears to be from Goa, where Parineeti, was holidaying with Priyanka and Nick, earlier this year. The photo shared by Parineeti features Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Siddharth and herself. The post has been liked by birthday boy Nick Jonas and Parineeti's Namaste England co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their relationship official with a roka ceremony in August. Parineeti Chopra took a break from her shooting schedule, to be with her sister on the special occasion. Soon after the engagement, Parineeti dedicated a post to the newly engaged couple, an excerpt from which read: "I cant think of a more a perfect man for her. Like I said this morning, there are two ways of judging a human being. One - travel with them, and two, eat with them. Nick, I have done both with you. And so I know you're perfect for her."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having a gala time in California, where the couple rang in his birthday celebration with friends and family. Priyanka shared a loved-up photo on Instagram where she can be seen affectionately kissing her fiance Nick.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for the release of Namaste England, which stars Arjun Kapoor. The actress has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Jabariya Jodi and Kesari in the line-up.