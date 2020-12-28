When Newlywed Gauahar Khan Bumped Into Ex-Boyfriend Kushal Tandon

Kushal and Gauahar in a still from the video. (courtesy therealkushaltandon)

TV star Gauahar Khan, who got married to choreographer Zaid Darbar on Christmas, was on her way to Lucknow on Sunday when she bumped into her ex-boyfriend and actor Kushal Tandon in the flight. Kushal, who was heading to his hometown, shared a video on his Instagram stories and jokingly said that he is "not stalking" Gauahar. The actor said in the video: "Okay guys. What are the chances? I am traveling to a destination and I met my sweet old friend who just got married and she is sitting next to me. By chance we met, I'm not stalking her. She is looking so pretty. Meet Gauahar Khan. Shayad mujhe aapko asliyat mein Mubarak baad deni thi. Haye Kismat." Gauahar happily posed for the camera. The video has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actors.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon began dating on the TV reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 (Gauahar won Bigg Boss that year). After the reality show, they also participated in an action-adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and made frequent public appearances together. They later starred in the music video for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Zaroori Tha. They broke in 2014 after dating each other for over a year.

Gauahar Khan, a former model, famously featured on the show The Khan Sisters, which showcased the lives of her and her sister Nigaar. Gauahar Khan has also featured in films such as Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade. She participated in reality TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. She recently featured as one of the seniors in Bigg Boss 14. She will next be seen in Amazon prime Video's political drama Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

Kushal Tandon is best-known for starring in TV soaps like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai and Beyhadh. He has also featured in several music videos.