Inside Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar's Mehendi Ceremony

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who will get married today in Mumbai, lit up Instagram on Friday by sharing pictures from their mehendi ceremony. The photos are as stunning as the couple. Gauahar Khan looked pretty in a Mayyur Girotra ensemble while Zaid Darbar complemented her in a green. Music composer Ismail Darbar also performed at the duo's mehendi ceremony. He sang the track Tadap Tadap Ke from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Pictures and videos from the mehendi ceremony have been shared by several fan pages on social media. "Mehendi masti," the couple captioned their respective posts.

Earlier on Thursday, Gauahar shared beautiful pictures from her early mehendi festivities. She wrote: "Mehndi ki raat aayi. Thanking my jaan, my brother Asaad Khan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It's so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day."

Gauahar and Zaid announced their wedding earlier this month. "This year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony," read an excerpt from the actress' post.

Gauahar Khan, who is best-known for featuring in films like Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade and participating in reality show Bigg Boss, and Zaid Darbar got engaged in November.