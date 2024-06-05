On Gauahar Khan's Holiday Post, Zaid Darbar's Reply To Troll's 'Wife Ke Paise' Comment

Zaid Darbar with Gauahar. (courtesy: gauaharkhan)

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are currently holidaying in Tanzania and they have actively been sharing photos from their time there. On Wednesday, the TV star shared a video from her holiday and she captioned it, "Tarzan. The 2024 Hemant Bridje and Kimi Katkar. All their fans like us, drop an animal." She was referring to 1985 Babbar Subhash's Adventures of Tarzan, starring Hemant Birje and Kimi Katkar. In the comments section of the post, an Instagram user wrote, "Wife ke paiso pe aish karna ka maza hi alag hai (It's a different kind of fun to holiday with wife's money)." Replying to the troll, Zaid Darbar wrote, "Haan bahut maza hai. Tu bi try kar (Yes, it's fun. You should try it too)."

See the post from the holiday here:

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child in May last year and they named him Zehaan. The couple got married in 2020.

TV star Gauahar Khan, who has also featured in films like Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade, also starred in Prime Video's web-series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Gauahar, a former model, featured on the show The Khan Sisters, which showcased the lives of her and her sister Nigaar. Other than that the actress has also starred in the Hindi version of The Office, and has participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Zaid Darbar is the son of veteran singer-composer Ismail Darbar. Zaid is a choreographer by profession.