Pics: At Gauahar Khan's Baby Shower, Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy And Others Mark Their Presence

Gautam Rode attended Gauahar Khan's baby shower with his wife Pankhuri Awasthy

Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar hosted a grand baby shower on Sunday in presence of family and their industry friends. Gauahar Khan, who has many Bollywood hit films to her credit, glowed in a floral gown while her husband Zaid complemented her in a vibrant shirt. The celebratory event was attended by many near and dear ones of the couple. Television actor Gautam Rode arrived at the party with his wife Pankhuri Awasthy. The couple looked radiant in their OOTDs. For the unversed, Pankhuri Awasthy and her husband are also expecting their first child together.

Here are some pictures from last night:

Reality show hosts Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman also marked their presence at the party. Raghu Ram arrived at the party with his wife Natalie Di Luccio while Rajiv Lakhsman was clicked with his wife Susan Laxman.

Take a look at some pictures here:

Gauahar Khan's friend Mahhi Vij also arrived at the event alongside her kids. Mahhvi opted for a blue kurta while her kids twinned in matching floral shararas. Take a look at the picture here:

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar announced their pregnancy in December of 2022. Sharing an animated video, the couple wrote, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah!”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in December of 2020. Gauahar Khan has appeared in many Bollywood films Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, to name a few. She was also a former contestant in reality tv show Bigg Boss. Her husband Zaid Darbar happens to be the son of veteran music composer Ismail Darbar.