Trending: Pics From Gauahar Khan's Mehndi Ceremony

Gauahar Khan shared this image. (courtesy: gauaharkhan)

Pictures from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's pre-wedding festivities keep getting better and better. The actress, who is all set to marry choreographer Zaid Darbar on Friday, shared pictures from her mehndi ceremony on her Instagram profile. Gauahar looked stunning as ever in a yellow outfit. Sharing pictures from her mehndi ceremony, she wrote: "Mehndi ki raat aayi. Thanking my jaan, my brother Asaad Khan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It's so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day."

See the pictures here:

Meanwhile, several fan pages dedicated to the actress, shared more pictures from her Mehndi ceremony. Gauahar's sister Nigaar Khan was also photographed arriving at the ceremony.

Gauahar and Zaid, who are all set to get married on December 25, made their wedding announcement on social media by sharing a few pictures from a photoshoot they did together and wrote: "This year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony."

TV star Gauahar Khan, who has also featured in films like Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade, will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Gauahar, a former model, featured on the show The Khan Sisters, which showcased the lives of her and her sister Nigaar. Other than that the actress has also starred in the Hindi version of The Office, and has participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Zaid Darbar is the son of veteran singer-composer Ismail Darbar. Zaid is a choreographer by profession.