Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin. See Pics

Finally! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's pre-wedding festivities have begun. The couple will get married on December 25. On Monday, Gauahar Khan posted two pictures of themselves from day 1 of their wedding celebrations. The couple wore matching outfits - Gauahar Khan looked beautiful in a yellow lehenga from the shelves of Maayera Jaipur while Zaid Darbar complemented her in pastel yellow kurta. Updating her wedding album on Instagram, Gauahar Khan wrote: "When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. #Alhamdulillah. Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations - Chiksa." She added cute hashtags like #GaZabKaHaiDin #weddingbells and #togetherforever.

See pictures from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's pre-wedding festivities here:

A couple of days ago, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared a glimpse of their digital wedding card. If you haven't seen it yet, take a look now:

The couple announced their wedding earlier this month. Sharing a set of photos of themselves, the actress wrote: "This year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony" and added: "We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love."

Gauahar Khan, who is best-known for featuring in films like Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade and participating in reality show Bigg Boss, and Zaid Darbar got engaged in November.