Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Tease Fans With Pre-Wedding Video And Hashtag

Zaid and Gauahar in the video. (courtesy: zaid_darbar)

Highlights Gauahar and Zaid got engaged in November

Gauahar and Zaid shared video from pre-wedding shoot

They added the hashtag #GAZAbkahaiDin

With almost a week to their wedding, TV star Gauahar Khan and her fiance Zaid Darbar teased their fans with a pre-wedding video, which they posted on their respective social media profiles. In the video, the couple can be seen dancing together, dressed in traditional outfits. Their smiles say it all. While Gauahar looked stunning in a dual toned lehenga, Zaid complemented her in a kurta-pajama set with a Nehru jacket. The couple also revealed their wedding hashtag, which is "#Gazab." Sharing the video, Gauahar wrote: "One week to go." Both Gauahar and Zaid added the hashtag #GAZAbkahaiDin to their respective posts.

Take a look at the post here:

Gauahar and Zaid, who are all set to get married on December 25, made their wedding announcement on social media by sharing a few pictures from a photoshoot they did together and wrote: "This year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony."

TV star Gauahar Khan, who has also featured in films like Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade, will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Gauahar, a former model, featured on the show The Khan Sisters, which showcased the lives of her and her sister Nigaar. Other than that the actress has also starred in the Hindi version of The Office, and has participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Zaid Darbar is the son of veteran singer-composer Ismail Darbar. Zaid is a choreographer by profession.