Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Fly To Dubai After Engagement. See Pics

Zaid Darbar posted this picture. (Image courtesy: zaid_darbar )

Highlights The couple flew to Dubai on Tuesday

They've been sharing photos from their vacation on Instagram

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced their engagement on November 5

TV actress Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar, who got engaged earlier this month, flew to Dubai on Tuesday for a holiday. The couple have been sharing glimpses of their vacation on their respective Instagram profiles since Tuesday evening, some of which also feature Gauahar Khan's cousins. Zaid posted a photo of themselves, in which Dubai's Ferris wheel is also visible in the background, and wrote: "Hi Dubai ... I'm back but this time with my Humsafar." The couple can be seen sporting casual outfits in the picture. On his Instagram story, Zaid shared a clip of Gauahar getting all excited after seeing her favourite "fast food joint" in Dubai. Gauahar and Zaid's other Instagram stories feature them having a whole lot of fun with their family.

Pictures of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar from their Dubai vacation have gone viral on social media. Take a look at them:

Screenshot of Zaid Darbar's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Gauahar's Instagram story.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced their engagement on November 5 with these pictures:

On Zaid's birthday last month, Gauahar Khan shared adorable pictures of themselves and wrote: "From being the most amazing (also hot) human, to being the reason to me smiling from ear-to-ear, to moments of me wanting to strangle you (when you trouble me), being goofy comes easy when I'm with you. To your caring side settling my hair before we click pics, it only makes you the bestest."

Gauahar Khan is best-known for featuring in films like Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade. She has also participated in reality show Bigg Boss.