Gauahar Khan's Birthday Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Zaid Darbar Is Everything Nice

Gauahar Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gauaharkhan )

Highlights Gauahar is rumoured to be dating choreographer Zaid Darbar

She shared pictures from his birthday party on Saturday

"You are a blessing," she wrote for him

Actress Gauahar Khan, who is rumoured to be dating choreographer Zaid Darbar, made his birthday extra special on Saturday by sharing an adorable wish for him on social media. Gauahar was recently seen as one of the seniors in Bigg Boss 14. The actress, 37, posted stunning pictures from Zaid Darbar's birthday celebrations, in which the duo can be seen twinning in white outfits. Their attire perfectly matched the decoration of the birthday party. Sharing the pictures, Gauahar also wrote a sweet note for Zaid: "From being the most amazing (also hot) human, to being the reason to me smiling from ear to ear, to moments of me wanting to strangle you (when you trouble me), being goofy comes easy when I'm with you, to your caring side settling my hair before we click picks, it's only and only makes you the Bestest!"

"I pray for you from the bottom of my heart, birthday boy Zaid! You are a blessing and may your life be filled with all the happiness, health, wealth and success! Ameen! Have the most amazing year ahead Zeddy!" she added.

Take a look:

After Gauahar Khan's exit from Bigg Boss 14, Zaid Darbar welcomed her back like this: "Just killing it like always. Welcome back, Queen! More success and power on your way." Take a look at their adorable photo:

It has been reported that Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are planning to get married next month. However, the couple haven't reacted to such reports yet.

Other than TV shows, Gauahar Khan has also featured in films such as Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade.