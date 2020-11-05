Gauahar Khan Gets Engaged To Zaid Darbar. See Pic

Zaid Darbar with Gauahar Khan. (courtesy gauaharkhan)

Gauahar Khan's latest Instagram entry calls for congratulations. The TV star recently got engaged to her boyfriend and choreographer Zaid Darbar. The couple shared pictures from their engagement on social media, on Thursday morning. In the pictures shared by Gauahar, she can be see dressed in a white kurta with floral prints and a dupatta, while Zaid can be seen wearing a yellow shirt and a pair of blue denims. Gauahar, flashing the brightest grin, can be seen holding a balloon in her hand, which has the text "She said yes" printed on it. Sharing identical pictures, both Gauahar and Zaid added ring emojis to the post. No captions needed.

Within a few minutes, congratulatory messages popped up in the comments section. Singer Neha Kakkar, who recently got married to Rohanpreet Singh, wrote: "Oh wow... I'm so happy for you two." See Gauahar Khan's post here:

Last month, on Zaid's birthday, Gauahar shared a super cute wish on social media. An excerpt from the greeting read, "From being the most amazing (also hot) human, to being the reason to me smiling from ear-to-ear, to moments of me wanting to strangle you (when you trouble me), being goofy comes easy when I'm with you. To your caring side settling my hair before we click pics, it only makes you the bestest."

Gauahar Khan, a former model, famously featured on the show The Khan Sisters, which showcased the lives of her and her sister Nigaar. Gauahar Khan has also featured in films such as Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade. She participated in reality TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. She recently features as one of the seniors in Bigg Boss 14.

Zaid Darbar is the son of veteran singer-composer Ismail Darbar. Zaid is a choreographer by profession.