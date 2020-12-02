What Bride-To-Be Gauahar Khan Said About The Age Difference With Fiance Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan with Zaid Darbar. (courtesy gauaharkhan)

TV star Gauahar Khan, who is all set to marry fiancé Zaid Darbar on December 25, opened up about the dynamics of her relationship with the choreographer, with reference to the age gap between them. Gauahar, 37, in a recent interview with ETimes was asked if the age gap can ever be a barrier in a relationship and if it affects her and Zaid, to which the actress replied, "Let me clear this, the age difference that has come out is wrong." Referring to media reports that claim that Zaid Darbar is 25-years-old. Gauahar added, "12 years is wrong and it is very easy for people to make it news. But it is wrong. Yes, he is a few years younger to me but 12 is not the number. He is way more mature than I am and he has brought the sense of balance in my life."

The actress added, "Judging and passing comments that the age gap can act as a barrier in a relationship is very easy, but for Zaid and I we have a similar kind of understanding and maturity. So, age never matters or hinders in our relationship." Meanwhile, this is what Zaid told ETimes: "I feel we both are mature. We are equal in that terms. There are a few things which she makes me understand. We both balance each other."

Gauahar and Zaid, who have been dating for some time, announced their wedding date on Tuesday in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "This year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony," read an excerpt from the post.

Gauahar Khan, a former model, famously featured on the show The Khan Sisters, which showcased the lives of her and her sister Nigaar. Gauahar Khan has also featured in films such as Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade. She participated in reality TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. She recently features as one of the seniors in Bigg Boss 14.

Zaid Darbar is the son of veteran singer-composer Ismail Darbar. Zaid is a choreographer by profession.