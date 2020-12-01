Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Are Getting Married On Christmas. See Pre-Wedding Pics

Gauahar Khan with Zaid Darbar. (Image courtesy: gauaharkhan)

Highlights "This year 2020 has been anything but ordinary," wrote Gauahar Khan

"We seek your blessings and love," she added

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got engaged last month

Actress Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar announced their wedding with a heart-warming announcement. The couple have zeroed in on December 25 as their wedding day and will get married on Christmas. Sharing a bunch of pre-wedding photos, Gauahar wrote they have planned an intimate wedding with only family members in attendance as a precautionary measure during the pandemic. "This year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony," read an excerpt from Gauahar's wedding announcement.

"We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love," Guahar Khan added to her wedding announcement post.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got engaged in November and made the big reveal with a loved-up post.

Gauahar Khan famously featured on the show The Khan Sisters, which was based on the lives of her and her sister Nigaar. Gauahar Khan has also featured in films such as Rocket Singh, Ishaqzaade and Game. She participated in reality TV shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3 and Bigg Boss 7. She recently features as one of the seniors in Bigg Boss 14. Zaid Darbar is the son of veteran singer-composer Ismail Darbar. Zaid is a choreographer by profession.