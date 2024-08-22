Advertisement

Gauahar Khan Shares A "Mandatory Filmy Reel" From Switzerland

Gauahar Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: gauaharkhan)
TV star Gauahar Khan had her Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge moment in Switzerland with husband Zaid Darbar. The video features Gauahar dancing in a train while Zaid runs towards it. Nothing screams DDLJ like a train scene featuring a couple and Switzerland as the prime location. Posting the real, Gauahar Khan wrote in caption, "Mandatory filmy reel in Switzerland. Even if you have 2 mins to shoot it, before train leaves. Hahahah. Swiss trains are always on time."

Gauahar Khan also shared a picture from Switzerland and she captioned it, "Peachy in Swissy." See the photos shared by the actress here:

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child in May last year and they named him Zehaan. The couple got married in 2020.

TV star Gauahar Khan, who has also featured in films like Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade, also starred in Prime Video's web-series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Gauahar, a former model, featured on the show The Khan Sisters, which showcased the lives of her and her sister Nigaar. Other than that the actress has also starred in the Hindi version of The Office, and has participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Zaid Darbar is the son of veteran singer-composer Ismail Darbar. Zaid is a choreographer by profession.

