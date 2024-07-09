Bigg Boss Season 1-17: From Gauahar Khan to Siddharth Shukla, Complete Winners' List

Rahul Roy, Season 1: The model-actor, who became a household name after starring in 90s Bollywood film Aashiqui, won the first season of Bigg Boss in 2007 along with a cash prize of ₹1 crore. ICYDK, the first season of the reality show was hosted by Arshad Warsi.

Ashutosh Kaushik, Season 2: The MTV Hero Honda Roadies fame contestant won second season of Bigg Boss in 2008. Raja Chaudhary was this season's runner-up hosted by Shilpa Shetty, with Ashutosh winning ₹1 crore.

Vindu Dara Singh, Season 3: The actor, who earned himself a name after playing Hanuman in Jai Veer Hanuman won the show's third season in 2009, which was hosted by Shilpa Shetty.

Shweta Tiwari, Season 4: The actress, who was well known for playing the famous role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, took home the winner's trophy in season 4, that was held in 2011.

Juhi Parmar, Season 5: of Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan fame took home ₹1 crore after beating Mahek Chahal in season 5 of the reality show. For the unversed, this season was hosted by Salman Khan and Snajay Dutt jointly.

Urvashi Dholakia, Season 6: Komolika aka Urvashi beat Imam Siddiqui to take home ₹50 lakh as the winner in season 6 of Bigg Boss.

Gauahar Khan, Season 7: In 2013, Gauahar took home ₹50 lakh, garnering more votes than Tanishaa Mukherji.

Gautam Gulati, Season 8: TV actor Gautam Gulati won the show in season 8. He took home a cash prize of ₹50 lakh.

Prince Narula, Season 9: Model, actor, and singer Prince Narula won the show's ninth season in 2016 after winning MTV Roadies 12 and MTV Splitsvilla 8 in 2015. For those unaware, he met his wife Yuvika Chaudhary in the Bigg Boss house and married her in 2018.

Manveer Gurjar, Season 10: Manveer Gurjar beat Bani J and took home ₹50 lakh in 2017. He has acted in films like Radhe and The Bridge.

Shilpa Shinde, Season 11: Shilpa Shinde beat Hina Khan to win season 11 of the reality show. She is known for playing Angoori Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!

Dipika Kakar, Season 12: Sasural Simar Ka star Dipika Kakar. She won ₹30 lakh in 2018 by beating cricketer S Sreesanth. She also took part in Nach Baliye 8 in 2017.

Sidharth Shukla, Season 13: The actor won Bigg Boss right before the pandemic broke in 2020. He beat Asim Riaz and took home ₹50 lakh. The actor however died in 2021 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40.

Rubina Dilaik, Sesson 14: In 2021, Rubina Dilaik, best known for her roles in Chotti Bahu and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, won the show and took home ₹36 lakh.

Tejasswi Prakash, Season 15: Television and Marathi films actor Tejasswi, known for her role in Naagin 6, won the 15th season of the show. Pratik Sehajpal was the runner-up in the season.

MC Stan, season 16: The singer took home ₹31.8 lakh after garnering more votes than Shiv Thakre in 2023.