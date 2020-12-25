Stunning Pics From Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar's Fairytale Wedding

A fan page shared this photo of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar.(Image courtesy: cine_rocks)

Congratulations, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar! The couple are married now. Gauahar and Zaid's wedding took place in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The couple looked straight out of a fairy tale - the actress wore a gorgeous off-white outfit, which she paired with a heavy dupatta and jewelry. Zaid Darbar looked dashing in an ivory sherwani. A video from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's nikaah has also surfaced on social media. In the clip, shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actress, the couple can be seen having a hearty laugh together. Gauahar and Zaid will host a reception later on Friday.

Check out pictures from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's fairytale wedding here:

Earlier in the day, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar posted pictures from their mehendi ceremony. The couple were twinning in green outfits. Take a look at the photos:

We have also selected other pictures from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding festivities for you. Check them out here:

The couple announced their wedding earlier this month. Sharing a set of photos of herself and Zaid, the actress wrote: "This year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony" and added: "We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love."

Gauahar Khan is best-known for featuring in films like Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade and participating in reality show Bigg Boss.